BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) The Federal National Council, FNC, Parliamentary Division participated in the second meeting of the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade, held on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s, IPU, 141st General Assembly and 205th Governing Council Meeting in Belgrade, Serbia.

The participants of the meeting discussed the implementation of digital systems to achieve their sustainable development goals.

During the meeting, the Emirati delegation stressed that any country cannot achieve the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030 alone, so everyone should work together. It also presented several propositions and highlighted the importance of digitisation.

Jamal Al Hay, FNC Member and Member of the Delegation, said that the UAE is adopting digitisation and creating a circular economy, to achieve long-term sustainable growth, in line with global sustainable development trends.

The UAE also launched several strategic initiatives and plans that aim to achieve sustainable economic growth, most notably the Artificial Intelligence Strategy, the Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy and the Green Development Strategy, he added.

He then pointed out that the circular economy is key to achieving sustainable development and will provide the world with nearly US$1 trillion by 2025 and create 100,000 jobs in five years.

During the meeting, the Emirati delegation noted the UAE’s belief in the role of digitisation in supporting a competitive sustainable economy, as well as the importance of artificial intelligence, AI, noting that the UAE appointed an AI minister in 2017 and aims to completely adopt AI in its services and information analysis by 2031.

The Emirati delegation also explained that in April 2019, the UAE, in cooperation with the World Economic Forum, launched the 4g Industrial Revolution Centre in 2071 at the Emirates Towers in Dubai, which is the first of its kind centre in the region and the fifth of its kind in the world, with the aim of finding solutions to future challenges and developing new working models based on technology.