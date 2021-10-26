UrduPoint.com

FNC Participates In Presidential Elections In Uzbekistan As Observer

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:15 PM

FNC participates in presidential elections in Uzbekistan as observer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) A delegation from the Asian Parliamentary Friendships Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Sunday participated in the presidential elections in the Republic of Uzbekistan as an observer.

The FNC delegation, which participated in the election upon an invitation from Uzbekistan, included Dr.

Nidhal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Head of the Committee, Mohammed Issa Al Kashf, Deputy-Head of the Committee, and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, FNC Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

The FNC delegation visited several polling stations and monitored the election process.

The delegation lauded the profound partnership between the UAE and Uzbekistan, noting that Uzbekistan is one of the UAE’s key trade partners in Asia, with their trade and investment relations reaching unprecedented levels.

Related Topics

Election UAE Rashid Uzbekistan Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Biden, G20 Leaders May Discuss Aid to Afghans With ..

Biden, G20 Leaders May Discuss Aid to Afghans Without Taliban Involvement - Whit ..

6 minutes ago
 PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country ..

PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

10 minutes ago
 Free of cost Heart Bypass Surgery started at NICVD ..

Free of cost Heart Bypass Surgery started at NICVD Larkana

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan's diverse delegations to participate at C ..

Pakistan's diverse delegations to participate at COP-26: Dr Abid Suleri

10 minutes ago
 AJK government to utilize all resources for freedo ..

AJK government to utilize all resources for freedom of IIOJK

15 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, F&amp;B Manufacturers Group advance ..

Khalifa Fund, F&amp;B Manufacturers Group advance 4 new innovative projects towa ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.