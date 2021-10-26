FNC participates in presidential elections in Uzbekistan as observer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) A delegation from the Asian Parliamentary Friendships Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Sunday participated in the presidential elections in the Republic of Uzbekistan as an observer.

The FNC delegation, which participated in the election upon an invitation from Uzbekistan, included Dr.

Nidhal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Head of the Committee, Mohammed Issa Al Kashf, Deputy-Head of the Committee, and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, FNC Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

The FNC delegation visited several polling stations and monitored the election process.

The delegation lauded the profound partnership between the UAE and Uzbekistan, noting that Uzbekistan is one of the UAE’s key trade partners in Asia, with their trade and investment relations reaching unprecedented levels.