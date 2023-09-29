Open Menu

FNC Participates In Session Of 9th Parliamentary Forum Of BRICS Member Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2023 | 03:15 PM

FNC participates in session of 9th parliamentary forum of BRICS member countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2023) Khalid Omar Al Kharji and Sara Mohammed Falaknaz, members of the Federal National Council (FNC), participated in a session of the Ninth Parliamentary Forum of BRICS member countries in Johannesburg, South Africa, to discuss the topic of “Harnessing multilateralism and parliamentary diplomacy to deepen BRICS and Africa partnership for accelerated implementation of the Africa free-trade agreement.”

In his speech, Al Kharji stated that parliamentarians have a shared responsibility to reduce barriers to trade and investment between BRICS and Africa, and to drive multilateral cooperation towards broader horizons.

He emphasised that national parliaments can play pivotal roles in expediting cooperation frameworks between BRICS and Africa to effectively implement the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Al Kharji outlined three key areas where BRICS and African parliaments can collaborate to promote economic integration between the two groups:

Legislative Area: Adopting legislative approaches that enhance economic integration by issuing necessary laws and regulations to facilitate the movement of goods and services across borders, remove trade barriers, and facilitate free trade among members.

Investment Area: Establishing legislative mechanisms that encourage both domestic and foreign investments in Africa, protect investor rights, and provide incentives for companies to invest in infrastructure and strategic industries on the continent.

Regulatory Area: Making recommendations and proposals to governments to enhance effective cooperation between BRICS and African countries, especially in areas related to infrastructure investment and raw material manufacturing.

Al Kharji also highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting understanding, dialogue, and trust-building between the parties. He stressed that BRICS parliaments can play a pivotal role in supporting initiatives aimed at capacity building, enhancing education, and training in Africa, which would contribute to improving the skills of the workforce and increasing their competitiveness in the global market.

Related Topics

Africa Education Johannesburg South Africa Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Zayed bin Hamad discusses mutual cooperation with ..

Zayed bin Hamad discusses mutual cooperation with Omani Equestrian and Racing Fe ..

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with re ..

Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious zeal

3 hours ago
 This ICC World Cup, Viewers Will Be the Winners on ..

This ICC World Cup, Viewers Will Be the Winners on myco

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences to King of Bahrai ..

UAE President offers condolences to King of Bahrain on martyrs of duty

13 hours ago
Minister attends GCU's convocation, praises its ro ..

Minister attends GCU's convocation, praises its role in education development

15 hours ago
 Vietnam court jails climate activist for tax evasi ..

Vietnam court jails climate activist for tax evasion

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 132 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 132 points

16 hours ago
 Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed for achi ..

Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed for achieving success

16 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Speaker of Iranian Parliament

Saqr Ghobash meets Speaker of Iranian Parliament

16 hours ago
 World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East