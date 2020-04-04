FNC passed ten federal bills in Q1

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, discussed and passed ten federal bills as part of its mandate to develop the country's legislative system, according to a report on the house's activities in the first quarter of the year.

The ten federal draft laws, which contain 178 articles, cover wide-ranging sectors including health, economy, transport, environment, security, investment, finance and diplomacy, the report said.

The Council directed 18 questions to government representatives on vital issues of interest to the nation and its people and deliberated on the national policy to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) since its outbreak in December 2019, the report added.

The FNC committees held 38 meetings during which they discussed federal bills and other national issues.

The Council also participated in 28 regional and international parliamentary events.