FNC passes bill to establish â€˜International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremismâ€™

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) During the tenth session of the first regular session of its 17th legislative term, the Federal National Council, FNC, approved a federal bill to establish the International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism, Hedayah.

During the session, which was held remotely today and headed by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, the council praised the work of the Centre, which is a joint effort between many countries, most notably the UAE, where it is based.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said, "One of the UAE’s goals is to combat violent extremism because it realised that there are many related issues and some people are trying to distort the image of the tolerant Islamic religion. Therefore, several initiatives have been launched, including the creation of the centre, which has played a key global role through its work and programmes."

One of the tools for implementing the UAE’s related strategy is to work with other countries, Gargash added.

Before discussing the articles of the federal bill for 2020 to establish the centre, a summary of a report by the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee was read.

According to the bill’s explanatory note, it aims to address the conditions resulting from the establishment of the Centre, under Federal Law No.7 for 2013, including Article No.16 regarding the abolition of the law after five years from the date of its publication in 2018.

According to the bill, the centre must not violate the country’s legislation, conflict with its interests and affect its internal affairs. The UAE, due to the centre’s presence in the region, does not bear any responsibility for the actions of the centre’s employees.

According to the bill, the centre’s relationship with the "Global internet Forum to Counter Terrorism" will not preclude the adoption of related national legislation and the work of its employees, and its priority is to appoint technical and administrative personnel who are UAE citizens.

The provisions of Federal Law No. 7 for 1999 regarding the issuance of the "Social Security and Pensions Law" and its amendments apply to the centre’s employees who are UAE citizens. The law will be published in the Official Gazette, will come into force on the day of its publication, and its provisions will be applied to all acts that occurred from the date of the abolition of Federal Law No.7 for 2013.

The session was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education,,Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and a number of senior officials.