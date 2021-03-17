UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC Passes Law On Regulating Burial Procedures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:15 AM

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) At the eighth session of the second ordinary term of its 17th legislative chapter held today at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Federal National Council (FNC) approved a draft federal law on regulating cemeteries and burial procedures.

During the session, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, FNC Speaker, and attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the FNC members four questions related to security affairs.

Also present were Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha'far, Under-secretary of the Interior Ministry, Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, and a number of senior police and civil defence officers.

Ghobash welcomed Sheikh Saif and Al Owais, praising the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In hi speech, Sheikh Saif said the UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will continue its journey of development, supported by the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The new draft federal law aims to regulate cemeteries and burial procedures, including transporting, bathing and burying of the dead bodies. The draft law also defines penalties for violators and the regulations for the authorities concerned with monitoring, inspection and guarding cemeteries.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid

Recent Stories

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

8 minutes ago

Secretary Wildlife & Fisheries visits UVAS Pattoki ..

8 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner directs action against dumping ..

1 hour ago

Minister announces walk in vaccination facility fo ..

1 hour ago

Long March postpones as PPP refuses to resignation ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC Distribution shareholders approve changes to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.