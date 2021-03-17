FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) At the eighth session of the second ordinary term of its 17th legislative chapter held today at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Federal National Council (FNC) approved a draft federal law on regulating cemeteries and burial procedures.

During the session, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, FNC Speaker, and attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the FNC members four questions related to security affairs.

Also present were Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security, Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha'far, Under-secretary of the Interior Ministry, Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, and a number of senior police and civil defence officers.

Ghobash welcomed Sheikh Saif and Al Owais, praising the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In hi speech, Sheikh Saif said the UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will continue its journey of development, supported by the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The new draft federal law aims to regulate cemeteries and burial procedures, including transporting, bathing and burying of the dead bodies. The draft law also defines penalties for violators and the regulations for the authorities concerned with monitoring, inspection and guarding cemeteries.