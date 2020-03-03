UrduPoint.com
FNC Passes Three Bills

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, on Tuesday passed three draft federal laws dealing with amendments to some provisions of Federal Law No (1) of 2019 regarding diplomatic and consular corps, Federal Law No. (11) of 2018 concerning the organisation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a Federal Law on pesticides.

Chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, the session was attended by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Dr.

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

The FNC highlighted the paramount importance of the draft law on pesticides to ensure high standards of safety for human beings, animals and the environment.

The bill regulates the trade, export, import and re-export of pesticides, their safe usage and disposal, registration, as well as control and inspection.

The bill bans the selling of pesticides to persons under 18 years of age.

