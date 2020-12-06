UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC Receives Government Approval On Several Recommendations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:15 PM

FNC receives government approval on several recommendations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, received eight letters from the government, three of which are related to the UAE Cabinet's approval of several recommendations adopted by the FNC during its discussions on two public topics concerning Emiratisation and people of determination, as well as to another approval of the policy of the Ministry of Justice concerning family guidance.

Two other letters are related to the approval of discussions on two public topics concerning the youth and consumer protection, as well as three letters concerning the monitoring of FNC recommendations and public issues to be discussed during the 17th legislative chapter.

During the first session of the second ordinary term of the FNC’s 17th legislative chapter, held on 26th November, 2020, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, reviewed the letters, which were transferred to relevant committees.

The UAE Cabinet approved the FNC's recommendations on the policy of the Ministry of Community Development related to services provided to people of determination and the policy of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. It also directed relevant authorities to consider these recommendations.

It also approved a discussion on the policy of the Ministry of Justice on family guidance through several pillars, which are family guidance legislation and strategies and the coordination between the Ministry of Justice and other relevant authorities.

More Stories From Middle East

