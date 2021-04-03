FNC registers remarkable achievements in Q1

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) Since the beginning of the year, the Federal National Council (FNC) has achieved several legislative, regulatory and parliamentary diplomacy milestones.

During the first quarter of the year, the FNC held five sessions where it discussed seven bills and three public topics as part of the government efforts to deliver the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial Plan 2071. It also discussed a long-term, full-vision plan that forms a clear map for the long-term government work, to fortify the country's reputation and its soft power over the next five decades.

One of the great achievements was the launch of the first session of the Emirati Children's Parliament in implementation of the agreement signed between the FNC and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood to engage children in the decision-making process.

According to the FNC’s statistics, MPs directed 10 questions to the government representatives on various economic, social, health, environmental and security issues of concern.

The FNC committees held 54 meetings with 101 representatives of the government and organised three discussion circles.