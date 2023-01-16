FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Morocco

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) Mohammed Issa Al Kashf, Chairman of the Technical, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Tarik Kadiri, Secretary of Morocco's House of Representatives and member of the House's Justice, Legislation and Human Rights Committee.

During their meeting, held in the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed aspects of enhancing parliamentary cooperation for the benefit of their peoples, highlighting the depth of the UAE-Morocco fraternal ties.

The UAE's support for sustainability efforts, enhancing energy security and climate action was emphasised, as well as the role of FNC, in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in the parliamentary meeting to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will be held in the UAE this year, while praising the experiences of the Kingdom of Morocco in climate action, especially as it hosted the COP 22 in 2016 in Marrakesh.