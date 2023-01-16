UrduPoint.com

FNC Reviews Enhancing Parliamentary Cooperation With Morocco

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 11:00 PM

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Morocco

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) Mohammed Issa Al Kashf, Chairman of the Technical, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Tarik Kadiri, Secretary of Morocco's House of Representatives and member of the House's Justice, Legislation and Human Rights Committee.

During their meeting, held in the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed aspects of enhancing parliamentary cooperation for the benefit of their peoples, highlighting the depth of the UAE-Morocco fraternal ties.

The UAE's support for sustainability efforts, enhancing energy security and climate action was emphasised, as well as the role of FNC, in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in the parliamentary meeting to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will be held in the UAE this year, while praising the experiences of the Kingdom of Morocco in climate action, especially as it hosted the COP 22 in 2016 in Marrakesh.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Ipu Marrakesh Morocco Colombian Peso 2016

Recent Stories

DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiative ..

DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiatives at World Future Energy Summi ..

16 minutes ago
 ADJA launches &#039;Foundation Training Programme& ..

ADJA launches &#039;Foundation Training Programme&#039; for 41st batch of new la ..

46 minutes ago
 Barakah Plant a catalyst of innovation in UAE&#039 ..

Barakah Plant a catalyst of innovation in UAE&#039;s clean energy transition: Mo ..

1 hour ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi recognises influent ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi recognises influential Green Business Network mem ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Abdullah receives Japan&#039;s Minister of ..

Sheikh Abdullah receives Japan&#039;s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry

2 hours ago
 Daughter of Ousted Thai Prime Minister Shinawatra ..

Daughter of Ousted Thai Prime Minister Shinawatra Claims Readiness to Run for Hi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.