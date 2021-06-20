FNC Secretary-General, FAAPPD Regional Coordinator discuss cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Dr. Mohammed Al Smadi, Regional Coordinator of the Forum of Arab Parliamentarians on Population and Development (FAPPD), today discussed ways of strengthening cooperation and exchanging parliamentary expertise in areas related to population and sustainable development.

The meeting took place at the FNC Secretariat-General headquarters in Dubai, and was attended by Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Nuaimi showcased the FNC’s achievements within its legislative and regulatory functions, as well as its role in monitoring progress in terms of implementing policies covering development, women, family affairs, labour and population, and aligning them with the UAE’s national strategies and visions.

The UAE strongly believes in the key role that women and youth play, and in the importance of enhancing gender equality through legislation that would enable Emirati women to better contribute to driving sustainable development, noting that Emirati women now share the highest positions with men in all sectors, he added.

He also highlighted the parliamentary role of women, as well as the level of their parliamentary representation, which reached 50 percent during the last parliamentary chapter, pointing out that FNC members under the age of 40 account for 25 percent of the total number of members.

Al Nuaimi expressed his appreciation for the forum’s significant efforts to raise awareness about issues related to sustainable development and population, as well as to promote communication among Arab parliaments.

Al Smadi gave a presentation on the FAPPD's goals and activities, such as promoting, drafting and implementing the policies of the Population and Development Programme in Arab countries, and launching parliamentary initiatives aimed at adopting the recommendations of relevant international conferences and the declarations issued by relevant international and regional meetings.

He also underscored the forum's efforts in raising awareness about issues related to population and development among Arab parliamentarians, stressing the important role of the FNC in laying down the foundations fore the FAPPD's establishment.