FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National Parliaments in Tashkent

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council (FNC), presented the Council’s research, technical and administrative experience during his participation in the meetings of the Association of Secretaries-General of National Parliaments, held on the sidelines of the 150th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted the FNC Secretariat’s strategy in developing and training staff, fostering a culture of innovation, empowering expertise, enhancing parliamentary knowledge, and advancing all aspects of parliamentary work.

He emphasised the Council’s commitment to delivering sustained technical, administrative and research support for its legislative, oversight and parliamentary diplomacy roles.

He noted that the Secretariat’s work is characterised by integration and modernity, aiming to strengthen engagement with various societal segments, government and private institutions, as well as regional and international parliamentary unions and organisations.

He also stressed the Secretariat’s commitment to excellence in institutional performance and high-quality parliamentary services. Dr. Al Nuaimi underscored the importance of generating sustainable parliamentary strategic ideas and embedding quality as a core institutional value.

He affirmed the Secretariat’s dedication to building and activating diverse partnerships with national and international institutions to exchange expertise and promote best practices.