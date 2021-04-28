FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The Federal National Council (FNC) and the House of Representatives of Colombia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the first to be signed virtually by the FNC due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The MoU aims to promote consultation, coordination and exchange of views on issues of mutual concern between the two countries, in line with the UAE’s vision and to enhance its partnership with Colombia.

The MoU was signed by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, and German Blanco, Speaker of the Colombian House of Representatives, in the presence of Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Emirati-Colombian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Juan David Feliz, Chairman of the Colombian-Emirati Friendship Committee, and several members of both friendship committees.

The signing was also attended by Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, Jaime Amin Hernandez, Colombian Ambassador to the UAE, Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afraa Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General of the FNC for Parliamentary Communication.