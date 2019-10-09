UrduPoint.com
FNC Speaker, Bahrain Counterpart Hold Talks

Wed 09th October 2019

FNC Speaker, Bahrain counterpart hold talks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, met with Fawzia Abdulla Yusuf Zainal, Speaker of the Bahraini Council of Representatives, on the sidelines of the launch of the Arab Charter on Women's Rights in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of reinforcing the cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain, especially their parliamentary cooperation, which will meet the aspirations of their leaderships and peoples, in light of regional developments that require consultations during regional and international parliamentary events.

Dr. Al Qubaisi praised Zainal’s participation in the launch of the Charter in Abu Dhabi, as well as Bahrain’s achievements under the leadership of King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

For her part, Zainal praised the strategic partnership between the UAE and Bahrain and the role of the UAE’s parliamentary diplomacy in promoting topics related to global security, stressing that the coming period will witness further cooperation between the two countries.

She also praised the UAE’s achievements in women’s rights and youth empowerment, which have it a model to follow, as well as its adoption of the values of tolerance and coexistence, noting the launch of the document in the UAE, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

