FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss enhancing parliamentary relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received today at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, along with accompanying committee members.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the European Parliament. This includes collaboration and coordination on issues of mutual interest across various regional and international parliamentary platforms, as well as the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and parliamentary practices, reflecting the strategic partnership between the two sides based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Both parties reiterated the strength of bilateral relations and their shared commitment to further developing ties, particularly in the parliamentary and diplomatic fields.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed McAllister and the accompanying parliamentary delegation, emphasising that the visit reflects the strength of the strategic relations between the UAE and the European Union.

He also noted that it represents a continuation of a long-standing and productive partnership between the FNC and the European Parliament—one built on mutual respect and founded on dialogue and understanding.

He reviewed the trajectory of UAE-European relations, which began over 50 years ago and have since been marked by continuous development in levels of cooperation and consistency in the shared values and principles upon which they were built.

He highlighted that the UAE’s foreign relations are always guided by the belief that stability stems from balance, openness, and mutual respect—principles it shares with its European partners.

He indicated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, follows a foreign policy rooted in wisdom, responsibility, and the prioritisation of dialogue and peace. He added that the UAE actively engages in political solutions to conflicts and is a committed partner in international alliances aimed at combating extremism and promoting moderate thought.

FNC Speaker also highlighted the agreement between President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission, to launch negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and the European Union.

Ghobash stated that the EU is the UAE’s second-largest global trading partner, with non-oil trade between the two sides reaching US$67.6 billion in 2024, an increase of 3.6% compared to 2023, and 18.1% compared to the average of previous years. These figures, he noted, underscore the depth of the economic relations and the vast potential for further growth and cooperation.

McAllister expressed his appreciation for the pivotal role the UAE plays in promoting security and stability in the region, as well as its ongoing efforts to uphold the values of peace and cooperation.

He also commended the FNC for its active role in parliamentary diplomacy, and its commitment to maintaining communication and coordination with the European Parliament.