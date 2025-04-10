Open Menu

FNC Speaker, Chair Of Italian Senate’s Foreign Affairs, Defence Committee Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM

FNC Speaker, Chair of Italian Senate’s Foreign Affairs, Defence Committee discuss parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Stefania Gabriella Anastasia Craxi, Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee in the Italian Senate, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting, which was attended by several FNC members, focused on strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the Italian Senate.

Discussions also included coordination on issues of mutual interest at regional and international parliamentary forums, as well as the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and legislative best practices.

The talks underscored the broader cooperation between the UAE and Italy across various fields.

FNC Speaker welcomed her and highlighted the significance of the visit in enhancing bilateral relations and reinforcing the role of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing shared regional and global concerns.

He stressed that the parliamentary ties between the two councils contribute to the deepening of bilateral and economic relations.

He also noted that the UAE-Italian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, established in 2009, was among the first international friendship committees formed by the FNC.

Ghobash commended the role of friendship committees in fostering dialogue and strengthening ongoing consultation mechanisms.

Stefania Craxi extended thanks and appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to her and the accompanying delegation during their visit to the UAE.

She praised the strong friendship between the two nations and reiterated Italy’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations in line with the deep historical ties shared by the two peoples.

Related Topics

Senate Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Italy Best

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

9 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East