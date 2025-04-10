FNC Speaker, Chair of Italian Senate’s Foreign Affairs, Defence Committee discuss parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Stefania Gabriella Anastasia Craxi, Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee in the Italian Senate, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting, which was attended by several FNC members, focused on strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the Italian Senate.

Discussions also included coordination on issues of mutual interest at regional and international parliamentary forums, as well as the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and legislative best practices.

The talks underscored the broader cooperation between the UAE and Italy across various fields.

FNC Speaker welcomed her and highlighted the significance of the visit in enhancing bilateral relations and reinforcing the role of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing shared regional and global concerns.

He stressed that the parliamentary ties between the two councils contribute to the deepening of bilateral and economic relations.

He also noted that the UAE-Italian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, established in 2009, was among the first international friendship committees formed by the FNC.

Ghobash commended the role of friendship committees in fostering dialogue and strengthening ongoing consultation mechanisms.

Stefania Craxi extended thanks and appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to her and the accompanying delegation during their visit to the UAE.

She praised the strong friendship between the two nations and reiterated Italy’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations in line with the deep historical ties shared by the two peoples.