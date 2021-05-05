FNC Speaker discusses cooperation with Costa Rican Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), highlighted the profound friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Costa Rica.

He made this statement while receiving Adriana Bolanos Argueta, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica, and her delegation at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with the attendance of Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the FNC.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several issues of mutual concern, such as ways of reinforcing their parliamentary diplomacy and overall cooperation.

Ghobash stressed the FNC’s appreciation of Costa Rica’s confirmation of its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held in October 2021.

Argueta highlighted the importance of her visit to boosting the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries, as well as her country’s keenness to strengthen its overall ties with the UAE.