FNC Speaker Hails Presidential Resolution To Raise Women's Parliamentary Representation

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:30 AM

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise women's parliamentary representation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, has hailed as a significant step toward ensuring women’s empowerment across all fields the new UAE election rules issued under the Presidential Resolution No. (1) of 2019 towards raising women's representation in the Federal National Council (FNC) to 50 percent with effect from the upcoming legislative cycle.

"On behalf of UAE’s women, we extend our sincere thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highness the Rulers of the Emirates and H.

H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for their prudent guidance and support," Al Qubaisi said.

"The trendsetting initiatives launched by the UAE leadership to empower women are models to be copied, not only for fair legislations to ensure women’s rights, but also to unleash their potential and double their contributions to the sustainable and comprehensive development drive" she added.

"The Presidential Resolution echoes the prudent approach adopted by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to guarantee women’s rights across all domains," she noted.

