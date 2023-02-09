UrduPoint.com

FNC Speaker, Italian Ambassador Discuss Enhancing Parliamentary Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 05:45 PM

FNC Speaker, Italian Ambassador discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the UAE, discussed ways to enhance ties between the countries in parliamentary, cultural and educational fields.

They emphasised the importance of exchanging visits and expertise between the FNC and the Italian Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic, reflecting the development, cooperation and partnership between the two countries in light of the unstinted support of the leadership of the two countries.

The FNC Speaker hailed the economic cooperation, which includes several vital sectors that represent a real bet for building the economy of the future.

The agenda of bilateral cooperation includes important sectors such as entrepreneurship, small and medium enterprises, innovation and circular economy, in addition to trade and investment cooperation in the transportation sectors, aviation, logistics, agriculture, manufacturing, food industries, healthcare, and education.

The Italian Ambassador praised the FNC's role in utilising effective parliamentary diplomacy and its crucial participation in global parliamentary events.

Related Topics

Senate Education Agriculture UAE Italy Chamber

Recent Stories

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident ..

'People will hear good news,' Ishaq Dar confident about IMF's program

36 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'St ..

Malala Yousafzai becomes executive producer of 'Stranger at the Gate'

43 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

Dubai Chambers inaugurates new office in Hong Kong

47 minutes ago
 UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in ..

UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in absentia for victims of earthq ..

1 hour ago
 Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost ..

Air links, banking channels instrumental to boost mutual trade: Tajik Envoy

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gar ..

HBL PSL 8 trophy unveiled at historic Shalimar Gardens

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.