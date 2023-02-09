FNC Speaker, Italian Ambassador discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the UAE, discussed ways to enhance ties between the countries in parliamentary, cultural and educational fields.

They emphasised the importance of exchanging visits and expertise between the FNC and the Italian Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic, reflecting the development, cooperation and partnership between the two countries in light of the unstinted support of the leadership of the two countries.

The FNC Speaker hailed the economic cooperation, which includes several vital sectors that represent a real bet for building the economy of the future.

The agenda of bilateral cooperation includes important sectors such as entrepreneurship, small and medium enterprises, innovation and circular economy, in addition to trade and investment cooperation in the transportation sectors, aviation, logistics, agriculture, manufacturing, food industries, healthcare, and education.

The Italian Ambassador praised the FNC's role in utilising effective parliamentary diplomacy and its crucial participation in global parliamentary events.