FNC Speaker, Kenya's Senate Speaker Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 08:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) held a meeting today at the Council's headquarters in Abu Dhabi with Amason Jeffah Kingi, Speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Kenya.
The discussions focused on ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two sides, aligning with the growing bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, which are flourishing due to the support of their leadership and their commitment to advancing these relations to broader horizons.
Ghobash emphasised that Kingi's visit aimed to strengthen various aspects of parliamentary cooperation between the two councils, in line with the aspirations of both sides to activate cooperation through enhanced coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest.
Ghobash said that the ties between the two countries have seen significant development since their establishment in the 1980s, strengthening and diversifying across various sectors.
He also emphasised the importance of parliamentary institutions in aligning with the countries' trends and contributing to enhancing opportunities for development, progress, and prosperity in ways that serve their joint interests.
FNC Speaker also stressed the UAE's commitment to strengthening bonds of friendship and strategic cooperation with African parliaments. He highlighted that the FNC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation with the African Group within the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to promote parliamentary coordination.
Both sides agreed that the relations between the UAE and Kenya have reached unprecedented levels of development across all fronts. This progress has been supported by the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Kenya this month in Abu Dhabi, which aims to enhance trade and investment relations and reflects the UAE's commitment to expanding its developmental partnerships with Africa.
The agreement represents a significant milestone in the cooperation between the two countries.
