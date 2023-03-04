UrduPoint.com

FNC Speaker Leads Parliamentary Division Delegation Participating In IPU Meeting

Published March 04, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 4th March, 2023 (WAM) – Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) headed the delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division participating in the meetings of the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the 211th session of the Governing Council that will be held in Manama, Bahrain from 11th to 15th March 2023.

The FNC delegation includes Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) in the Inter-Parliamentary Union; Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz, Deputy Chairman of the group, and a number of FNC members.
Ghobash will deliver the speech of the FNC's Parliamentary Division during the assembly, on the topic "Promoting Peaceful Coexistence and Inclusive Societies for all: Combating Intolerance.

"

The parliaments’ implementation of the resolutions of the IPU and other resolutions on climate change will be followed up, as the participating parliaments will give a brief presentation on “How to turn words into actions to address climate change.”

FNC delegation also submitted a request to participate in the work of the Climate Change item, to review the UAE's efforts in this regard and the renewable energy field, as well as the country's hosting of the COP28.

More Stories From Middle East

