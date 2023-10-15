Open Menu

FNC Speaker Meets Acting President Of Pan-African Parliament

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 07:45 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has met with Dr. Ashebir Gayo, Acting President of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), on the sidelines of the Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).
The summit was hosted by the Parliament of India in cooperation with IPU in New Delhi under the theme, "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future".
Several FNC members attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to develop ties between the FNC and the Pan-African Parliament to enhance the long-standing relations between the UAE and the African Continent.


The parties stressed the significance of coordination and exchange of expertise, knowledge, and coordination of the vision and positions at international parliamentary fora.
They also indicated the role of parliaments in promoting cultural and civilisational dialogues among the world's peoples, bringing them closer and building bridges of cultural communication, and the importance of unifying efforts to maintain security, stability, and peace.

