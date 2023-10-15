Open Menu

FNC Speaker Meets Speaker Of UK's House Of Commons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has met with Sir Lindsay Harvey Hoyle, Speaker of the United Kingdom's House of Commons, on the sidelines of the Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).
The summit was hosted by the Parliament of India in cooperation with IPU in New Delhi under the theme, "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future".
Several FNC members attended the meeting.
The two sides stressed the strong cooperation and partnership relations between the two countries in various fields and the keenness to activate parliamentary ties between them and enhance coordination and consultation regarding various issues of joint interest, which represent a priority for them to keep pace with the growing development witnessed in cooperation aspects between the UAE and the United Kingdom (UK) in various fields thanks to the support the two country's leadership.
They also emphasised that the UAE-British relations are strong and historic, extended for decades, and constantly developing.

There is notable coordination between the two sides in regional and international forums regarding issues of joint interest.
The FNC Speaker drew attention to the solid UAE-British relations, which extend over decades of joint work and effective cooperation based on mutual trust, respect, and shared values.
Ghobash spoke about the parliamentary conference that will be held as part of COP28, hosted by the UAE in December 2023, considered the largest international climate action conference to unify global efforts to reduce the repercussions of climate change.
He said he looked forward to the effective participation of the UK to reach results that are in the interest of the whole world.
He extended an official invitation to Sir Lindsay to attend the parliamentary conference.
In turn, the Speaker of the UK's House of Commons said he looks forward to enhancing collaboration between the two countries in all parliamentary fields that support the aspirations of the two countries' leadership.

Related Topics

India World Parliament UAE Ipu New Delhi United Kingdom December Family All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

4 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

4 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

4 hours ago
TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

6 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

7 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East