(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has met with Sir Lindsay Harvey Hoyle, Speaker of the United Kingdom's House of Commons, on the sidelines of the Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).

The summit was hosted by the Parliament of India in cooperation with IPU in New Delhi under the theme, "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future".

Several FNC members attended the meeting.

The two sides stressed the strong cooperation and partnership relations between the two countries in various fields and the keenness to activate parliamentary ties between them and enhance coordination and consultation regarding various issues of joint interest, which represent a priority for them to keep pace with the growing development witnessed in cooperation aspects between the UAE and the United Kingdom (UK) in various fields thanks to the support the two country's leadership.

They also emphasised that the UAE-British relations are strong and historic, extended for decades, and constantly developing.

There is notable coordination between the two sides in regional and international forums regarding issues of joint interest.

The FNC Speaker drew attention to the solid UAE-British relations, which extend over decades of joint work and effective cooperation based on mutual trust, respect, and shared values.

Ghobash spoke about the parliamentary conference that will be held as part of COP28, hosted by the UAE in December 2023, considered the largest international climate action conference to unify global efforts to reduce the repercussions of climate change.

He said he looked forward to the effective participation of the UK to reach results that are in the interest of the whole world.

He extended an official invitation to Sir Lindsay to attend the parliamentary conference.

In turn, the Speaker of the UK's House of Commons said he looks forward to enhancing collaboration between the two countries in all parliamentary fields that support the aspirations of the two countries' leadership.

