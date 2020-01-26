FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, during separate meetings at the headquarters of the FNC in Abu Dhabi, received a number of ambassadors of friendly nations to the UAE, including Sharif Al Badawi, Egyptian Ambassador; Jiří Slavík, Ambassador of the Czech Republic; Sherif Mojka Novic, Ambassador of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kwon Yongwoo, Ambassador of Korea.

During the meetings, the officials discussed ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, particularly activating parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and its corresponding parliamentary bodies in their countries.

A special emphasis was placed on the importance of exchanging visits and parliamentary experiences, and enhancing coordination and consultation on various issues of common concern.

Ghobash stressed the role of parliamentarians, parliamentary diplomacy and politicians in promoting communication between countries, peoples, cultures and civilisations.

The meetings were attended by FNC Secretary-General, Dr. Omar Abulrahman Salem Al Nuaimi.