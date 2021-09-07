FNC Speaker, President of Austrian Parliament discuss parliamentary cooperation

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today discussed, with Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the Austrian National Council, in Vienna, ways of enhancing the parliamentary cooperation between the UAE and Austria, in line with their ongoing strategic partnership.

The meeting was attended by an FNC delegation comprising Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the FNC’s Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Member of the IPU Executive Committee, Sarah Falkinaz, Member of the Division at the IPU and Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee with European Parliaments, and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication at the FNC.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of boosting their parliamentary ties and activating frameworks of coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern, most notably during their participation in parliamentary events, as well as the importance of establishing a friendship committee between their parliaments.

They also discussed their relations in the economic, investment and tourism sectors and the efforts of their countries to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

They then lauded the strategic relations between the UAE and Austria and their efforts to upgrade them, most notably following the recent official visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Austria in July 2021, as well as the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

Ghobash said the distinguished relations between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria, have reinforced their mutual keenness to address global challenges, most notably in the middle East, to achieve security, stability and peace.

Ghobash then thanked Sobotka for his warm welcome and hospitality and the effective organisation of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments and the first Global Parliamentary Summit on Countering Terrorism.

He also highlighted the ongoing cooperation and coordination between their countries in combatting terrorism and extremism, noting they are key partners in the international alliance against terrorism.

Ghobash said the UAE recently announced the 'Principles of the 50', which will usher in a new era in the UAE's development journey and promote peace, dialogue, tolerance, coexistence and human solidarity.

The UAE’s policy for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be effective during the recovery planning stage, he added, highlighting the successful strategic balance achieved across vital sectors, which ensured the return to normalcy across tourism, transport and other industries.

The UAE’s vaccination rate is among the highest in the world, he noted while inviting Sobotka to visit the country and commending Austria’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sobotka welcomed Ghobash and the Emirati delegation, affirming the visit underscores the keenness of both sides to reinforce their ongoing ties.

He also welcomed Ghobash’s invitation to visit the UAE to improve the friendship between the two countries, lauding their comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.