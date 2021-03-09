FNC Speaker receives ambassadors of friendly countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has received the ambassadors of several friendly countries at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Ghobash received Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of Costa Rica; Lars Henrik Pira Perez, Ambassador of Guatemala; Ricardo Laverie, Ambassador of Panama; and Julio Simon Castanos Zouain, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic.

Also present were Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afraa Al Busta, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

The meeting participants discussed ways to further enhance overall bilateral cooperation, especially in parliamentary fields and highlighted the importance of establishing parliamentary friendship committees, exchanging visits, and coordinating various issues of mutual concern.

Ghobash stressed the importance of supporting parliamentary action to meet future challenges, as well as the strengthening of the role of parliaments through parliamentary diplomacy.

The FNC Speaker stressed the UAE's solidarity and support for all countries of the world in their efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He highlighted the importance of parliamentarians’ role in supporting the health sector during the COVID-19 crisis, noting that in May 2020, the Federal National Council approved a draft federal law on "public health".

The draft law aims to protect the health of individuals and the community, and strengthen local and international cooperation and coordination in facing health issues, through developing early detection systems for all diseases.

The law’s objectives include raising the community’s awareness about risks to human health, and reinforcing a sense of individual and collective responsibility related to prevention, as well as adopting a health risk management system, drafting required national emergency plans, and monitoring the causes of diseases, injuries and deaths.