UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC Speaker Receives Coronavirus Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:45 PM

FNC Speaker receives coronavirus vaccine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC), today received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the country's efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Ghobash appreciated the exceptional efforts of the UAE's leadership in dealing with the coronavirus crisis from the beginning, and its keenness to be one of the first countries to provide vaccines.

He also praised the efforts of all healthcare professionals and frontline workers in the UAE to ensure the safety and health of the UAE community.

