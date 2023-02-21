FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has received the visiting Speaker of the Senate of Canada George Furey and his accompanying delegation at the FNC's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a number of issues of common interest, most notably the development and activation of parliamentary diplomacy between the two sides, as well as the keenness of the UAE and Canada’s leaderships and governments to develop various aspects of relations in order to enhance cooperation in all fields.

The meeting touched on the latest developments in the region, in addition to the efforts aimed at confronting terrorism and extremism and non-interference in internal affairs, seeking to resolve various issues through diplomatic efforts and political solutions, and achieving security and stability in the region and the world.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation, emphasising the importance of establishing a parliamentary committee to strengthen the existing relations.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed the visit of Furey and his accompanying delegation, which represents the first visit at the parliamentary level within the framework of strengthening parliamentary cooperation.

The Speaker of the FNC said that the relations between the UAE and Canada - which extend over three decades - were based on the principles of mutual respect, coordination and joint action on various national, regional and international issues.

He also reviewed the country's efforts to combat climate change, stressing that the UAE considers climate action to be one of the main pillars of its environmental and economic strategies and initiatives, as well as its internal and external policies, which enabled it to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) this year.

For his part, Furey stressed the importance of exchanging visits and coordination on various issues, which embodies the development and growth of the existing friendship and partnership between the two countries, highlighting the importance of parliamentary relations.

The Speaker of the Senate of Canada invited Ghobash to visit Canada in the framework of strengthening bilateral cooperation relations in various fields, especially parliamentary ones.