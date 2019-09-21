FNC Speaker to lead UAE delegation to Eurasian parliamentary meeting in Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, will head the UAE Parliamentary Division delegation to the Fourth Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments titled "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership."

Taking place on 23rd and 24th September, 2019, in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, the meeting will attract 84 speakers of European and Asian parliaments and chairmen of 16 international organisations.

Dr. Al Qubaisi said the meeting will provide a platform for a direct, multilateral dialogue between speakers of European and Asian parliaments and leaders of international organisations to identify main trends of socio-development, and create a common ground for cooperation through cultural and human relations and parliamentary interaction.

''The UAE is always keen to strengthen the FNC's relations with parliaments of sisterly and friendly countries and geopolitical groups to share experiences and knowledge and coordinate the stance at international parliamentary gatherings,'' she added.