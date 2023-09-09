Open Menu

FNC Speaker To Pay Six-day Visit To China

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2023 | 05:15 PM

FNC Speaker to pay six-day visit to China

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will tomorrow embark on a six-day official visit to the People's Republic of China at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.

Ghobash will hold talks with Zhao Leji and other senior Chinese officials over ways to further consolidate bilateral cooperation, particularly on parliamentary cooperation.

Related Topics

China Visit Congress

Recent Stories

Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi to open its A ..

Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi to open its Abu Dhabi campus next January

17 minutes ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Arsh ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Arshad Sharif’s wife

1 hour ago
 Pakistan extends condolences, support to Morocco a ..

Pakistan extends condolences, support to Morocco after devastating earthquake

2 hours ago
 Food, fuel prices fan inflation in Pakistan

Food, fuel prices fan inflation in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 SAFCO launched 1st Women Exclusive Branch in Hyder ..

SAFCO launched 1st Women Exclusive Branch in Hyderabad

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and humanitarian airbridge to suppo ..

3 hours ago
U.S. dollar heads for eight straight weeks of gain ..

U.S. dollar heads for eight straight weeks of gains

1 hour ago
 India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in ..

India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in New Delhi

4 hours ago
 World leaders offer solidarity after devastating M ..

World leaders offer solidarity after devastating Morocco quake

1 hour ago
 UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies t ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies to depth of UAE-India strategic ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Ba ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East