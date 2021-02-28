FNC, Tajik Parliamentary Friendship committees hold virtual meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The UAE-Tajikistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC) held its first virtual meeting with the Tajikistan-UAE Friendship Committee of the Tajik Parliament.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of boosting the parliamentary ties between the two countries, as well as establishing a mechanism for exchanging expertise and unifying stances and visions on topics of mutual concern during international parliamentary events.

Dr. Nidal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Chairwoman of the UAE-Tajikistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee, highlighted the importance of the friendship committees to boosting the overall cooperation between the two countries and supporting the work of their parliamentary institutions.

Al Tunaiji also addressed the extraordinary conditions witnessed by the entire world due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the joint efforts of the UAE and Tajikistan to address its repercussions, noting that the meeting is an opportunity to develop parliamentary ties and address issues of mutual concern, most notably those related to health and stressing the importance of the work of both parliaments to support the health sector during the pandemic.

The head of the Friendship Committee of the Tajik Parliament praised the UAE’s achievements in all areas, most notably in space discovery, affirming that the arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars, making the UAE the fifth country in the world and first in the Arab region to achieve this milestone, represents an outstanding success for all Arab countries, describing it as a historic event. He also commended the UAE’s successful efforts to empower women and support their political participation.

He then stressed the importance of exchanging parliamentary expertise and coordinating on issues of mutual concern, as well as the continued cooperation between parliamentary friendship committees.

He thanked the UAE for supporting Tajikistan in addressing the coronavirus pandemic, by sending humanitarian aid weighing over 20 tonnes.