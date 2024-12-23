FNC Takes Part In AIPU's Executive Committee Meeting In Cairo
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 10:32 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) Sultan bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi, a member of the Parliamentary Division of the UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) and a member of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), participated in the 36th Extraordinary edition of the meetings of the Union’s executive committee held on Monday at the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo.
The meeting reviewed the Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of the resolutions of the 36th and 37th emergency conferences of AIPU, the activities of the General Secretariat since the 34th session of the Executive Committee, a memorandum on the union’s financial status and contributions from parliamentary delegations, and the report of the Arab Parliamentary Excellence Award Committee.
Additionally, the meeting discussed the draft agenda for the 38th conference of the AIPU and the proposed venue and date for its convening.
