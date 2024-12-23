Open Menu

FNC Takes Part In AIPU's Executive Committee Meeting In Cairo

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 10:32 PM

FNC takes part in AIPU's executive committee meeting in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) Sultan bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi, a member of the Parliamentary Division of the UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) and a member of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), participated in the 36th Extraordinary edition of the meetings of the Union’s executive committee held on Monday at the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo.

The meeting reviewed the Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of the resolutions of the 36th and 37th emergency conferences of AIPU, the activities of the General Secretariat since the 34th session of the Executive Committee, a memorandum on the union’s financial status and contributions from parliamentary delegations, and the report of the Arab Parliamentary Excellence Award Committee.

Additionally, the meeting discussed the draft agenda for the 38th conference of the AIPU and the proposed venue and date for its convening.

Related Topics

UAE Cairo From Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sust ..

1 minute ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of i ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Sympo ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International ..

Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syr ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tou ..

Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament

2 minutes ago
 Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 milli ..

Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 2024

2 minutes ago
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at ..

CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%

2 minutes ago
 MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions ..

MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation a ..

2 minutes ago
 IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real ..

IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector

3 minutes ago
 Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New ..

Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 2025

3 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops

1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bila ..

UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bilateral economic, trade relation ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East