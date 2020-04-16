UrduPoint.com
FNC Technical Affairs Committee Discusses Report On Telecom Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

FNC Technical Affairs Committee discusses report on telecom services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The Technical, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed the services provided by telecom companies, during a meeting held via video conferencing.

Aisha Rashid Liateem, Chairperson of the Committee, said that the committee re-drafted its report on the services provided by telecom companies, and included several recommendations that are in line with the current situation, in light of the precautionary procedures taken by the country to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The committee directed researchers from the FNC’s General Secretariat to draft reports on the key initiatives of telecom companies during the current crisis, as well as re-draft questions for the government on these initiatives during the current crisis, she added.

She also stressed that telecom companies are facing numerous challenges due to the current precautionary measures, which should be noted in the committee’s report.

The committee discussed the issue based on several topics, which are the Emiratisation of telecom companies, the quality of services provided to the public, the prices of services, profits and losses, social responsibility and the development of the national telecom and IT industry.

