FNC to discuss two draft laws on private health facilities, practice of certain health professions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) The Federal National Council (FNC) will hold the 4th session of its 17th legislative chapter next Wednesday, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC.

The session will discuss a draft federal law on amending several provisions of Federal Law No.4 for 2015 on private health facilities, as well as a draft federal law on the practice of certain health professions.

According to the session’s agenda, FNC members will address four questions to Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

Obaid Khalfan Al Salami will ask two questions about the job exploration visa and the visa given to several nationalities and their impact on the country’s security and stability. Mohammed Issa Al Kashf will address two questions on the Al Rafa Medical Centre and combining health cards with IDs.

