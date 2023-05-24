UrduPoint.com

FNC To Hold 11th Session On 30th May

Published May 24, 2023

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) The Federal National Council (FNC) will hold the 11th session of the 4th ordinary session of its 17th legislative term to be chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, on Tuesday, 30th May, 2023, in Zayed Hall at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the session, the FNC will discuss a draft federal law regarding the regulation of non-Muslim places of worship and will direct nine questions to government representatives.

According to the session's agenda, two questions will be directed to H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

The Council members will also address seven questions to Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development.

