FNC to hold 7th session remotely on Tuesday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, will hold the seventh session of its first ordinary session of its 17th legislative chapter remotely on Tuesday, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, with the attendance of government representatives.

According to the session’s agenda, the FNC will discuss a draft federal law on cooperatives, reflecting the FNC’s keenness to perform its constitutional, legislative and regulatory functions and participate in the country’s development process.

The FNC will also discuss a draft federal law submitted by the government on establishing the "International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism," to be presented to the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee for discussion, and the drafting of a related report.

The FNC will also review three letters from Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council, on the UAE Cabinet’s approval of three requests from the FNC to discuss public topics, which include the policy of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, the Role of the Ministry of Energy and Industry in developing national industry, and family coherence and its role in achieving sustainable development.

The FNC will also review 47 federal decrees to ratify international treaties and agreements signed by the government with several countries, as per Article 91 of the constitution.