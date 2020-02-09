FNC to hold session focused on biosafety, GMOs, and mental health

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, will hold the fourth session of the first ordinary session of its 17th legislative chapter on Tuesday at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The session, which will be chaired by Saqr Ghobash, FNC Speaker, will discuss a draft federal law on the biosafety of genetically-modified organisms, GMOs, and their products, and six questions will be directed to government representatives on health, sports and food.

The FNC will also review letters to the government requesting discussions on five general topics, which are the role of the Ministry of Energy and Industry in developing national industry; the role of the Ministry of Health and Prevention in promoting mental health; family coherence and its role in achieving sustainable social development; the policy of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, and the efforts of the Ministry of Justice to advance the legal profession.

According to the meeting’s agenda, Hamad Al Rahoumi, First Deputy to the FNC Speaker, shall direct a question to Dr.

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, on Ministerial Decision No.468 for 2019 on fishing with nets, while Dr. Hawaa Saeed Al Mansouri will direct two questions to Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, on ways of verifying the quality of medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, as well as on the unified health system.

Sara Mohammed Falkinaz will also direct a question to Dr. Al Owais on precautions against epidemics, and Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi will ask Dr. Al Owais about the training of administrative and support staff of sports agencies, as well as on food safety control procedures.

The FNC will additionally discuss a draft law presented by the government on pesticides, which will be referred to the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee. It will also approve the minutes of the third session of the first ordinary session of its 17th legislative chapter, held on 21st January 2020.