FNC to hold session on budget, railway regulation law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, announced that it will hold the third session of its 17th legislative chapter on Tuesday at its headquarters, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC.

The session will discuss two draft federal laws on the approval of the country’s final budget and the budgets of independent authorities for the fiscal year ending on 31st December, 2018, and on the railway regulation law. Five questions will also be directed to government representatives related to insurance, the environment, health and social development.

According to the session's agenda, Hamad Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC, will direct three questions. The first, to be directed to Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, will cover Ministerial Resolution No. 468 of 2019 on surface fishing with nets while the second, to be directed to Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Insurance Authority, will be on compensating insurance companies for rain and flood damage to vehicles. The third question, to be directed to Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, will be on the aid provided to families of people of determination.

Naema Abdulrahman Al Mansouri, FNC Member, will direct a question to Buhumaid concerning individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and Saeed Rashid Al Abedi, FNC Member, will direct a question to Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, on the seasonal rain damage affecting certain areas of the country.

The FNC will discuss five general topics transferred by committees for approval, most notably the role of the Ministry of Energy and Industry in advancing national industry transferred by the Technology, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Committee; the policy of the Ministry of Health and Community Prevention to promote mental health in the UAE transferred by the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee; the importance of family coherence and its role in achieving sustainable social development transferred by the Social, Labour, Population and Human Resources Affairs Committee; the policy of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme transferred by the Islamic, Awqaf and Public Facilities Affairs Committee, and the efforts of the Ministry of Justice to develop the legal profession transferred by the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee, along with a letter on the monitoring of the FNC’s recommendations from the 16th legislative chapter.