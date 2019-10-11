FNC to participate in 141st IPU meeting of Belgrade Governing Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2019) The Federal National Council, FNC, will participate in the meetings of 141st Assembly of the International-Parliamentary Union, IPU, the 205th session of the Governing Council, IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, and Standing Committees, from 13th to 17th October, 2019, in Belgrade, Serbia.

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, is heading the UAE parliamentary delegation along with several FNC members.

More than 1,700 parliamentarians from 140 countries are taking part in the meetings, with more than 70 Speakers of Parliaments, UN partners and civil society from around the world. The meeting will be held under the theme of the "General Debate: Strengthening international law: Parliamentary roles and mechanisms, and the contribution of regional co-operation.

Parliamentarians will discuss the latest developments to advance gender equality, empower youth, defend the human rights of parliamentarians and achieve universal health coverage.

The FNC delegation will also take part in the coordination meetings of the Arab, Muslim and Asian groups to coordinate the stance towards issues on the agenda, especially topics of common interest.

Dr. Al Qubaisi will preside over the High-Level Parliamentary Advisory Group on Counter-Terrorism and Extremism during the IPU's 141st Assembly.