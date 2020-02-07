UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC To Participate In APU Emergency Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:15 PM

FNC to participate in APU emergency meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, will lead the UAE's delegation to the 30th Emergency Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, APU, which Jordan will host on Saturday, 8th February, 2020.

The pan-Arab conference will focus on how to rally support for the Palestinian Cause.

Ghobash stated that the FNC's participation in the meeting falls within the UAE's vision for reinforcing Arab joint action and supporting Arab issues in a bid to realise Arab security, stability and prosperity, especially the Palestinian Cause, the central issue of the Arab world.

The UAE is a staunch supporter and advocate of the cause since its establishment, he added.

Related Topics

World UAE Lead February 2020 Arab

Recent Stories

UVAS inks MoU withlaw centre

4 minutes ago

Pakistan aim to finish ICC U19 Cricket World Cup o ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Stand For Inhumane Detention of It ..

4 minutes ago

Two drug pushers held in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

Russia, Mexico Have Good Prospects for Developing ..

4 minutes ago

Estonian Defense Minister Warns President Against ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.