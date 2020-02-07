FNC to participate in APU emergency meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, will lead the UAE's delegation to the 30th Emergency Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, APU, which Jordan will host on Saturday, 8th February, 2020.

The pan-Arab conference will focus on how to rally support for the Palestinian Cause.

Ghobash stated that the FNC's participation in the meeting falls within the UAE's vision for reinforcing Arab joint action and supporting Arab issues in a bid to realise Arab security, stability and prosperity, especially the Palestinian Cause, the central issue of the Arab world.

The UAE is a staunch supporter and advocate of the cause since its establishment, he added.