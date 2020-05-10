FNC transfers draft law on genetic resources to Health Affairs Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) During the 7th session of the first ordinary session of its 17th legislative chapter, held remotely on Tuesday, the Federal National Council, FNC, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, FNC Speaker, transferred a draft federal law presented by the government on accessing genetic resources and their derivatives, as well as the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their utilisation, to the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.

The draft law is composed of 17 articles, which seek to protect and maintain genetic resources, limit their depletion, and regulate access and use to help preserve and sustain the country’s biological diversity.

The law’s explanatory note stressed that due to the continuous use of genetic resources in many sectors and industries, there is a need to preserve them and protect related customs and traditions, as well as to organise access to various types of such resources.

The note also pointed out that the government proposed the draft federal law to help preserve and ensure the future sustainability of national genetic resources and associated customs and traditions.

The law’s provisions include definitions and objectives, and the scope of its applicability related to access, along with the registry and documentation of traditional knowledge and practices.

During the session, the FNC also reviewed three draft laws presented by the government that were transferred by Ghobash to specialist committees, which includes a draft federal law on the establishment of the Centre for Excellence in Countering Violent Extremism transferred to the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee; a draft law on collecting donations, transferred to the Social, Labour, Population and Human Resources Affairs Committee; and a draft law on mental health that was transferred to the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee.