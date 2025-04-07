FNC, Uzbek Senate Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council to the IPU, met with Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of Uzbekistan's Senate, on the sidelines of the 150th IPU Assembly, currently taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The meeting focused on ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two parliaments, as well as enhancing coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest, supporting the shared aspirations of both nations’ leaderships, governments, and peoples.
Dr. Al Nuaimi extended thanks and appreciation to Narbayeva for the warm welcome, hospitality and excellent organisation of the IPU meetings, which he noted reflect Uzbekistan’s significant progress across various sectors.
