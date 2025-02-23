FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs in the Federal National Council, received a delegation from the World Affairs Council in Dallas headed by Jennifer Boden, where ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of tolerance and sustainable development were discussed.

During the meeting, Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi affirmed that the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had laid the strong foundations for the UAE’s renaissance. He pointed out that Sheikh Zayed understood from the very beginning that investing in human capital is the key to true development. He was keen to provide education for all segments of society and encouraged women to engage in the educational process, which has contributed to Emirati women today reaching the highest academic and professional levels and enabled them to play a central role in the national development journey.

He also noted that the UAE has continued this approach by adopting advanced educational policies, attracting world-class universities, and enhancing scientific research, making it a regional and global hub for knowledge and innovation.

He affirmed that the values of tolerance and coexistence have become an integral part of the Emirati identity, with the UAE hosting more than 200 nationalities living in harmony and peace — a reflection of the leadership’s vision to promote dialogue between cultures and reinforce the principles of human brotherhood and global openness.

Furthermore, he confirmed that the UAE has not limited the practice of tolerance to its own borders, but has established a global model through initiatives that promote a culture of coexistence and interfaith dialogue, as well as by hosting international events that foster closer ties between peoples.

Dr. Al Nuaimi explained that the UAE’s development efforts extend beyond its borders, as it supports developmental projects across various continents, aiming to improve the quality of human life and enhance social and economic stability. UAE aid includes projects in vital sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, and renewable energy, with the state focusing on implementing sustainable initiatives that empower communities and achieve comprehensive development.

At the conclusion of the meeting, he affirmed that the UAE will continue to invest in education, promote a culture of tolerance, and support global development projects, building upon Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and the wise leadership’s vision for a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

Jennifer Boden expressed her admiration for the renaissance achieved by the UAE and its pioneering approach in spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence globally, praising the UAE’s role in supporting humanitarian projects that leave a positive impact on communities around the world.