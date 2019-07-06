(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Committee for the fourth cycle of the Federal National Council, FNC, elections has opened its headquarters in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Department of Citizens' Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Committee, attended the inauguration of the Committee's headquarters.

He was briefed on the services provided at the Committee's facilities, which include space for meetings, seminars and workshops that would further enable the Abu Dhabi electoral committee to carry out its responsibilities.

Al Qubaisi urged committee staff to take on every possible effort to ensure an effective, efficient and transparent electoral process, contributing to the success of the 2019 FNC Elections.

The Abu Dhabi Committee Chair also expressed his thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for their continued support of the UAE's electoral process.

He noted that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed's decision to ensure 50 percent female representation at the FNC is an outstanding result for Emirati women in their continued pursuit to serve their community and homeland.

FNC Elections Committees across the Emirates are tasked with coordinating with National Elections Committee, NEC, as well as to receive the final electoral college lists, and to notify its members about them, and to provide the electoral process forms at their headquarters, in addition to coordinating with the municipality of the emirate to assign suitable campaign areas for candidates.

It can also propose the headquarters of the electoral centre's committees in the emirate, in coordination with the NEC, and to identify the venues for holding seminars and meetings conducted by candidates with the members of electoral colleges.

The Committees can also receive applications for elections forms for the electoral colleges' members who wish to run for elections and ensure that all conditions are met and submitted to the NEC, and monitoring the application of the election campaigns rules in the emirate, besides reporting and observations on any violations to the NEC.

The Abu Dhabi Committee headquarters are open Sunday to Thursday, from 08:00 to 15:00.