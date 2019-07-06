UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FNC's Abu Dhabi Elections Committee Opens Hub At Abu Dhabi Chamber

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

FNC's Abu Dhabi elections committee opens hub at Abu Dhabi Chamber

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Committee for the fourth cycle of the Federal National Council, FNC, elections has opened its headquarters in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Department of Citizens' Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Committee, attended the inauguration of the Committee's headquarters.

He was briefed on the services provided at the Committee's facilities, which include space for meetings, seminars and workshops that would further enable the Abu Dhabi electoral committee to carry out its responsibilities.

Al Qubaisi urged committee staff to take on every possible effort to ensure an effective, efficient and transparent electoral process, contributing to the success of the 2019 FNC Elections.

The Abu Dhabi Committee Chair also expressed his thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for their continued support of the UAE's electoral process.

He noted that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed's decision to ensure 50 percent female representation at the FNC is an outstanding result for Emirati women in their continued pursuit to serve their community and homeland.

FNC Elections Committees across the Emirates are tasked with coordinating with National Elections Committee, NEC, as well as to receive the final electoral college lists, and to notify its members about them, and to provide the electoral process forms at their headquarters, in addition to coordinating with the municipality of the emirate to assign suitable campaign areas for candidates.

It can also propose the headquarters of the electoral centre's committees in the emirate, in coordination with the NEC, and to identify the venues for holding seminars and meetings conducted by candidates with the members of electoral colleges.

The Committees can also receive applications for elections forms for the electoral colleges' members who wish to run for elections and ensure that all conditions are met and submitted to the NEC, and monitoring the application of the election campaigns rules in the emirate, besides reporting and observations on any violations to the NEC.

The Abu Dhabi Committee headquarters are open Sunday to Thursday, from 08:00 to 15:00.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Chamber Women Sunday 2019 Commerce All From Industry Court

Recent Stories

Mexican authorities rescue 24 kidnapped migrants

4 minutes ago

At least 14 killed as mortars hit Afghan market: o ..

4 minutes ago

Threats to Gulalai Ismail's family must stop

35 minutes ago

People bringing even one imported phone will have ..

35 minutes ago

Taliban Hopes Sunday's Talks in Qatar to Help Star ..

15 minutes ago

South Korean actress faces Thai jail for reality T ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.