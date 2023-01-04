(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) A delegation from the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) is participating in the 29th edition of the meetings of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union’s executive committee, sub-committees, legal team and excellence award committee, as well as the Arab Parliament, which began today in Cairo.

The delegation includes Naema Abdulrahman Al Mansouri, Head of the UAE Parliamentary Division at the Arab Parliament and Aisha Liateem, Member of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.