ANTALYA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC), participated in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

The FNC delegation was represented by Dr. Nidal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Head of the UAE Parliamentary Division at APA, and Vice-Chairman Mohammed Issa Al Kashf.

During the meeting, the report of APA's Secretary-General was presented, and draft decisions of the Political Affairs Committee included in the agenda of the assembly were discussed and approved, which deal with decisions: Towards an Asian Parliament, good governance, the rule of law and judicial empowerment, good parliamentary practices, Building prosperity in Asia through friendship and cooperation, and Asian parliaments and governments together for the prosperity of Asia.

The committee also discussed a draft resolution on Asian parliaments' unwavering support for the Palestinian people, a draft on harmonious development through democracy, and a draft resolution on enhancing cooperation among members of APA to protect and promote multilateralism.