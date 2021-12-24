UrduPoint.com

FNC's Parliamentary Division Takes Part In 2nd Session Of Arab Parliament In Amman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 2nd session of Arab Parliament in Amman

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) The Federal National Council's Parliamentary Division has participated in the second session of the third legislative term of the Arab Parliament held in Amman, Jordan.

The delegation included Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Head of the FNC Parliamentary Division, Vice President of the Arab Parliament, and Member of the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Committee; Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, Second Vice President of the Council and Member of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee; Ahmed Bushehab, Member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, and Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Vice President of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee of the Arab Parliament.

During the session, the Parliament's Committees presented the results of their two-day meetings.

The session also reviewed the situation in the Arab region and developments on several Arab issues. It approved the report of the Parliament's Committee on Foreign, Political and National Security Affairs after taking notes and amendments of the report.

The report is a proposal from the UAE Parliamentary Division on the draft vision of the Arab Parliament regarding the mechanism for following up on elections in several Arab countries.

Related Topics

Parliament UAE Amman Women From Arab

Recent Stories

Russia Carries Out Successful Launch of Zircon Hyp ..

Russia Carries Out Successful Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Missile on Friday - Pu ..

49 seconds ago
 Additional Gas Supplies to Europe Via Nord Stream ..

Additional Gas Supplies to Europe Via Nord Stream 2 Would Lower Prices - Putin

51 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court directs DC to recover PTVC's ..

Islamabad High Court directs DC to recover PTVC's Rs 190m as per SC verdict

55 seconds ago
 NATO Warship Enters Ukraine's Port of Odessa - Rep ..

NATO Warship Enters Ukraine's Port of Odessa - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 KP CM congratulates Christian community on Christm ..

KP CM congratulates Christian community on Christmas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.