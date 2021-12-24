AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) The Federal National Council's Parliamentary Division has participated in the second session of the third legislative term of the Arab Parliament held in Amman, Jordan.

The delegation included Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Head of the FNC Parliamentary Division, Vice President of the Arab Parliament, and Member of the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Committee; Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, Second Vice President of the Council and Member of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee; Ahmed Bushehab, Member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, and Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Vice President of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee of the Arab Parliament.

During the session, the Parliament's Committees presented the results of their two-day meetings.

The session also reviewed the situation in the Arab region and developments on several Arab issues. It approved the report of the Parliament's Committee on Foreign, Political and National Security Affairs after taking notes and amendments of the report.

The report is a proposal from the UAE Parliamentary Division on the draft vision of the Arab Parliament regarding the mechanism for following up on elections in several Arab countries.