CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2023) On behalf of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Head of the FNC's Parliamentary Division at the Arab Parliament, delivered the Division's speech during its participation in the Arab Parliament’s 5th Congress of Speakers of Arab Councils, Parliaments, today.

The meeting, organised under the theme "Parliamentary Vision for Promoting Arab Food Security at the Arab League in Cairo", dealt with the most significant challenges and threats facing Arab countries in the food security issue and the role that parliamentarians can play in this regard.

Al Yamahi emphasised that the UAE, since its establishment by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has adopted an approach which is based on wisdom and moderation, and, in the same time, foreseeing the future and adopting advanced technology to keep pace with international changes and achieve sustainability in all walks of life, especially issues related to achieving food and water security as a pillar for securing the future of generations to come.

He added," The UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, adopted the National Food Security Strategy 2051, which is based on developing a comprehensive national system based on enabling sustainable food production through the use of modern technologies, which will place the

UAE as the world’s best in the Global Food Security Index by 2051, and for this purpose it has established the Emirates Council for Food Security to manage the governance of this strategy and achieve its noble goals.

''

During the conference, the UAE Parliamentary Division also emphasised the significance of Arab solidarity to achieve a set of goals, including the development and adoption of the Arab strategy for food and water security, supporting the establishment of infrastructure and the transfer of advanced technology to Arab countries that need it, and backing Arab youth and medium and small agricultural commercial projects, as well as other objectives that can help achieve sustainable Arab self-sufficiency in food.