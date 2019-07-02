FNC’s National Elections Committee announces headquarters, members of Emirates Committees

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The National Elections Committee has announced the Names of the members of the Emirates Committees for the fourth cycle of the Federal National Council, FNC, elections scheduled for next October, which carries out coordination functions with the election management in all substantive and administrative matters related to the conduct of the electoral process.

After the formation of those committees by a decision of the National Elections Committee, based on the Rulers' Offices proposals, and the determination of their headquarters in the Emirate concerned, The FNC’s National Elections Committee determines the headquarters of the Emirates committees and coordinates the communication mechanisms between them and other various committees, the Emirate Committee has also a pivotal role, along with the other subcommittees in the preparation and implementation of the elections.

The Emirate Committee composes representatives of the Ruler's Office, the police and the municipality, as well as prominent figures from the private sector. The Ruler's Office shall designate a Head of the Committee from among its members, and the committee may form affiliated sub-committees to assist in conducting its functions after the approval of the Election Management Committee.

One of the most important tasks of the Emirate Committee is to receive the final electoral college lists, and to notify its members about them, and to provide the electoral process forms at Headquarters, in addition to coordinate with the municipality of the Emirate to assign suitable campaigning areas and spots for candidates.

It is also be entitled to propose the headquarters of the electoral centre's committees in the Emirate, in coordination with the Election Management Committee, and to identify the venues for holding seminars and meetings conducted by candidates with the members of electoral colleges.

Moreover, another important task of the Emirates Committee is to receive applications for elections form the electoral colleges members who wish to run for elections and ensure that all conditions are met and submitted to the Election Management Committee, and monitoring the application of the election campaigns rules in the emirate, besides reporting and observations on any violations to the Election Management Committee.

There are seven committees distributed across the seven emirates, including 48 members. Abu Dhabi Committee composes 16 members and headed by Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, while Ahmed Mohammed bin Humaidan heads the Dubai Committee of eight members, Sharjah Committee is headed by Issa Saif Hanadhal Bani Tamim and composes five members, Ajman Committee is headed by Rashid Abdul Rahman bin Jubran Al Suwaidi and composes five members, while RAK Committee is headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi and composes four members, while Rashid Juma a’l Ali heads the Umm Al Quwain Committee with its five members.

Finally, Major General Mohamed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi heads the Fujairah Committee with its five members.

The locations of the Emirates committees in each Emirate were also identified, where Abu Dhabi Committee is located in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Committee at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Sharjah Committee of the Sharjah Advisory Council, Ajman Committee takes place from Sheikh Hamid Hall in the Ajman Museum, Umm Al Qaiwain Committee is located at Umm Al Qaiwain Social Development Centre, Ras Al Khaimah Committee is at the Amiri Diwan and the Fujairah Committee is at the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Management Committee of the FNC’s elections 2019 has published the names of committee members and committees’ locations, contact numbers and all details related on the Election’s official website www.uaenec.ae, where citizens can find all the needed information in details.