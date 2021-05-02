FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cancer patients

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has increased its 2021 annual budget by 17 percent to help and support cancer patients, as the entity envisions bringing more patients within its folds of care in 2021.

This was among the key decisions taken during a recent FOCP board meeting held to strategise an action plan for a new 2-year cycle.

During the FOCP general assembly which was also attended by representatives of the UAE Ministry of Community Development, an election of the new Board was held and the annual report presented.

The new FOCP board includes former members, namely Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson of the FOCP Board; Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Vice-Chairperson of the FOCP Board; Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, FOCP Board Secretary-General; Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, Board Treasurer; and Noha Mohammed Safar. Newly elected board members include Sheikha Aisha Al Qasimi; Ibrahim Al Khayal; Dr. Moza Al Shehhi; Meera Taryam Al Shamsi; Khawla Al Serkal and Dr. Omar Al Hammadi.

FOCP’s management and financial reports of 2020, as well as the report of their external auditors, Ernest & Young, were also presented and ratified by the board members during the meeting.

Sawsan Jafar said, "During our 2021 budget discussions, board members highlighted the need to expand FOCP’s support to more cancer patients in the UAE who are unable to afford high treatment costs and require moral and psychological support during their treatment.

The decision to increase FOCP’s 2021 patient support budget by 17 percent in line with our objectives to reach out to as many patients and their families as possible and provide them with the needed support and follow up during treatment. As a charitable organisation, our achievements are directly proportionate with the support of our patrons, partners and donors, and I would like to thank them wholeheartedly once again and reiterate that every new cancer patient whose life we touch this year has been made possible because of your compassion and generosity."

Jafar stressed that the new board of directors is committed to further FOCP’s vision to raise community awareness about cancer prevention and facilitate patients’ access to medical care to improve their lives. "Our mission reflects the UAE’s community spirit and aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder and Patron of FOCP, to promote institutional effort for cancer prevention and control," she added.